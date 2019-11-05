7-year-old who battled cancer remembered for her toughness, spirit

Abigail Arias touched the lives of thousands across the country with her battle with an incurable form of cancer.

Abigail was first diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms' tumor in February 2017. She began treatment at Texas Children's Hospital, where she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to eight consecutive days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumor.

But the cancer returned in April 2018.

The rare kidney cancer in children was back and this time doctors told the family there was no cure.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they developed a special bond

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.
Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.

Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and friends.

"Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Chief Garivey wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turner and Buzbee headed to runoff election for Houston mayor
Live election results in nearly 12 hours after polls closed
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
County clerk blames state change for delayed election results
Election Day 2019: How Texans voted on 10 ballot propositions
Temperature expected to drop 40 degrees later this week
Show More
Voters OK $3.5B bond to fix traffic in Katy, Cypress and Spring
Digital Deal of the Day
HISD election to bring new faces as state takeover looms
Boykins steadfast despite 4th place showing for Houston mayor
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz leads race for District D
More TOP STORIES News