Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum

Pepsi is ditching plastic bottles for some of its products in an attempt to reduce plastic waste.

The drink company, which was founded in New Bern, North Carolina, announced the environmental plan Friday.

As early as 2020, Pepsi's Aquafina water will be sold in aluminum cans at restaurants. The company is still working out the details of a rollout to retail stores.

Plastic waste is piling up. Experts have said there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050.

"Tackling plastic waste is one of my top priorities and I take this challenge personally," PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement. "We are doing our part to address the issue head on by reducing, recycling and reinventing our packaging."

Pepsi has not made any plans to get rid of plastic soda bottles. However, it said it has pledged to make new plastic bottles using 25% recycled material.
