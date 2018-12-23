SOCIETY

Parkland shooting survivor makes decision to attend Harvard University

David Hogg tweeted that he will be attending Harvard University in the fall.

He says he plans to major in political science.

Hogg survived the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglass high school in Florida, which left 17 students and faculty members dead.

Since then, he's been a vocal proponent of gun regulation.

Hogg is one of the founding members of Never Again MSD, a gun control advocacy group led by survivors of the Parkland shooting.
