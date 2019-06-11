Society

Minnesota officer mows elderly woman's lawn after doing welfare check

You usually don't see police officers out doing yard work, but one Minnesota officer got behind a mower to help out an elderly woman.

Orono Officer Matt Siltala did a welfare check for a woman last week.

After seeing she was OK, he asked her about her overgrown grass.

She said she couldn't find help so Siltala grabbed her mower and cut the front yard.

Police said in a followup comment that other people have since inquired about helping the woman with her lawn.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News