Noose found on health and science campus

A noose was found looped over a construction zone cone on Thursday near a research building on the Oregon Health and Science University campus.

OHSU released this statement stating in part, "We regret any distress it caused and acted quickly to remove it. OHSU does not tolerate harassment or intimidation of any kind."

"Let's look at it for what it is, and address the root of it, and lets do something for the better of all of our children," one parent said.

"It might just be a noose to some people, but to some people it represents 200 years of terrorism," said chairmen of the Oregon Coalition Against Hate Crimes, Randy Blazak. "That's a very powerful symbol."

Oregon senate bill 577 is a new law which is intended to address bias crimes and incidents
