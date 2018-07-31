ABC13 & YOU

Non-profit turns shipping containers into homes for veterans

EMBED </>More Videos

Green Zone Housing turns shipping containers into affordable housing for homeless and distressed veterans. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
An old shipping container might look not look like much to most people. But when Mark Cook looks inside a shipping container, he envisions a bed, a shower, a bathroom - a place for a veteran in need to call home.

Cook's non-profit, Green Zone Housing, converts shipping containers into homes for homeless and distressed veterans.

We caught up with Cook to learn more about Green Zone Housing's plans for the future.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteransmilitarycharityfeel goodgood newsABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
Ryan's Challenge: Finding a Cure for VEDS
From Dishwasher to Renowned Chef: Hugo Ortega's Journey
Amputee fitness trainer inspires others
More ABC13 & You
SOCIETY
Houston council member helps repair elderly woman's home
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Global charity accused of having sex parties in Haiti
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More Society
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: Strong to severe storms in Houston today
Sheriff: Body found in bayou may be missing woman
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Man in underwear runs on field after Astros game
Deputy constables get into shoot-out with chase suspect
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
SAVING BEAU: 3-month-old with hole in his heart now healthy
'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's
Show More
New video shows suspects who killed neighbor helping teen
Parents outraged over idea to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
More News