nobel peace prize

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali

The 2019 Nobel Peace has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed was cited for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.



Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the Nobel Peace Prize said Ahmed was named for his moves to end his country's conflict with next door Eritrea within months of coming to office in 2018. He signed a "Joint Declaration of Peace and Friendship," with Eritrean Prime Minister Isaias Afwerki.

Within the Nobel Peace Prize there is a long history of prizes going to statesmen associated with ending conflicts, most recently Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos who was awarded the prize in 2016 for helping to bring his country's 50 year civil war to an end.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldnobel peace prize
NOBEL PEACE PRIZE
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
What is ICAN, this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom 'not angry' with babysitter who left kids alone
Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays
Hinch wishes Astros were playing Yankees on Friday
Astros fan frenzy as ALCS gear released at Academy
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
Kate Upton recreates Astros Sports Illustrated cover
Show More
One of Josh Reddick's sons still in hospital
Babysitter got pizza while kids sparked motel fire: documents
School bus carrying football team overturns on way to game
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
More TOP STORIES News