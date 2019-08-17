No criminal investigation in Galveston horseback arrest: Texas Rangers

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- No criminal investigation will be conducted in the controversial arrest of a man in handcuffs by two mounted Galveston police officers using a rope.The Texas Rangers said Friday it has concluded its inquiry into Donald Neely's arrest and found no evidence that would warrant a criminal investigation.On Aug. 3, a photo was captured showing Neely being led by two mounted officers on horseback for six blocks.He was arrested in the 600 block of 23rd Street and walked to 21st and Market. People took pictures and video. The images have been compared to those from the dark days of slavery.On Aug. 8, the city of Galveston announced the Texas Rangers and Galveston County Sheriff's Office were investigating the matter.The city said the Galveston County Sheriff's Office would perform a full administrative review of the Galveston Police Department's policies and practices as they relate to arrest.Galveston Police Department said earlier this month that it was ending the arrest practice of using rope.Attorneys for Neely's family are fighting for the release of body camera video from the arrest.Attorney Ben Crump said Monday that he wants to know the officer's demeanor and language leading up to the now viral video.The Galveston city manager and the Galveston police chief announced video of the arrest would not be released until the Texas Rangers' investigation was complete.