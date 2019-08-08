Society

Officers on horses led handcuffed man with rope for 6 blocks: Police

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Following a controversial arrest by Galveston Police mounted patrol, Houston's top cop believes agencies across the country will make changes because of it.

On Saturday, two mounted police officers arrested Donald Neely for criminal trespass.

With no transport vehicle available, the officers led him in handcuffs tied to a rope for at least six blocks. An image that's now gone viral, and one Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo believes will spark changes.

"It's not the way the officer is trained," Acevedo said. "It's not our policy. They're not trained that way. If other departments across the country, bad news spreads better than good news, I can almost assure that just about every department will, if they're smart, be changing that if that's their training."

On Tuesday, Galveston police announced the policy would be removed, but the officers won't face disciplinary actions.

"Whatever they had to say to defend their actions is really irrelevant," Galveston resident Kenneth Brown said. "It doesn't cut it. It doesn't hold weight."

Eyewitness News has made repeated requests to GPD for the officers' body camera video, information on Neely's arrest and an interview with the chief.

Eyewitness News did check to see if the incident is forcing other agencies to change policy.

Houston Police said it doesn't practice this type of mounted patrol transport. The same applies to Baytown Police.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said it's working on its mounted patrol policy, but won't include this type of transport tactic when it's finalized.

"I have a feeling that police that may not have had a policy like we have might be changing their policy as of yesterday," Acevedo said.

