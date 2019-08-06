Galveston officers on horseback seen leading handcuffed man with rope

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Police are responding to uproar online over a photo posted to Facebook showing a man being led by officers on horses, using a rope.
Donald Neely was arrested by the Galveston Police Department on Monday, accused of Criminal Trespass at 22nd street and Mechanic.
Police say the officers led him around the corner to 21st and Market, where the mounted patrol unit was staging from, when the photo was taken.
Some commented online that it appeared the rope was tied to the suspect's hands. The police department says the suspect was handcuffed and the line was clipped to the handcuffs.
Chief Vernon L. Hale, III of the Galveston Police Department released a statement saying in-part,
"Although this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios, I believe our officers showed poor judgement in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest. My officers did not have any malicious intent at the time of the arrest, but we have immediately changed the policy to prevent the use of this technique and will review all mounted training and procedures for more appropriate methods."
