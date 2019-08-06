Galveston officers on horseback seen leading handcuffed man with rope

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Police are responding to uproar online over a photo posted to Facebook showing a man being led by officers on horses, using a rope.Donald Neely was arrested by the Galveston Police Department on Monday, accused of Criminal Trespass at 22nd street and Mechanic.Police say the officers led him around the corner to 21st and Market, where the mounted patrol unit was staging from, when the photo was taken.Some commented online that it appeared the rope was tied to the suspect's hands. The police department says the suspect was handcuffed and the line was clipped to the handcuffs.