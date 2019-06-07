Society

New dog-friendly patio bar now open in Midtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you looking for the perfect place to hang out with your family and pets this summer? If so, you're in luck.

Social Beer Garden HTX in Midtown is a new neighborhood bar that permits pets and kids until 9 p.m.

The two-story building is equipped with arcade games, food trucks, and an outside patio decked with picnic tables, chairs and hammocks.

The bar offers over 35 beers on tap, including local brands like Saint Arnold and 8th Wonder.

RELATED: Houston's most-Instagrammable new patio bar now open in Montrose

