Mattel to release Barbie dolls with wheelchairs, prosthetic limbs

Mattel is once again breaking down exclusivity barriers by giving Barbie another new look.The latest stigma the toy mogul is fighting? Physical disabilities.Within the last few years, Mattel has taken on the toy world to defy stereotypes and issues related to gender, religion, occupation and heteronormativity.The new dolls, which will be released in June, will have a prosthetic leg or a wheelchair.The toys are part of Mattel's 2019 Barbie Fashionistas line, which aims to give children a more diverse and realistic representation of beauty."As a brand, we can elevate the conversation around physical disabilities by including them into our fashion doll line to further showcase a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion," Mattel said to CNN in a statement.The dolls were made possible by a collaboration with 13-year-old Jordan Reeves, a disability activist who was born without a left forearm.Creators also worked with UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital to design the wheelchair. The company will also release a ramp that is compatible with Barbie's DreamHome.