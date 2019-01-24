SOCIETY

Government shutdown beginning to have impact on local businesses

Government shutdown beginning to have impact on Clear Lake businesses.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of thousands of government workers brace to miss their second paychecks.

The ripple effect is start to be felt in other, more direct ways.

Furloughed Space Center Houston employees are forced to slash their budgets.

A neighborhood Cajun restaurant and bar in Clear Lake says business has been slow since the shutdown.

"It's slowed down a lot. I have had a lot of regulars from NASA, and they haven't been in as much," one worker said.

As the shutdown entered its 34th day, many local businesses are beginning to feel the impact.

The nearby restaurants and area stores mostly depend on workers from Space Center Houston to come, but since the government shutdown, that has changed.

"I feel so sorry for my neighbors, they get a big lunch crowd from Space Center Houston, little grocery stores, there's so much less foot traffic here."

They may not be government workers, but they're feeling the shutdown everyday in the community.

