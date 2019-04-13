First day of Houston Texans cheerleader tryouts ring in hundreds of hopeful dancers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans Cheerleaders kicked off their first day of cheerleading tryouts with hundreds of hopeful dancers at NRG Stadium.There are three rounds for tryouts, each with a different style and difficulty level.Saturday's tryouts was the first for new Texans cheerleading coach Casey PotterAs a former Rockets power dancer, Potter talked about her new role and the talent she saw Saturday at the tryouts."I was here as a cheerleader and I'm so excited to be back and to get to share how amazing my experience was and to pass it on to the future teams that come through here, and all the cheerleaders," Potter said. "I think that my legacy is going to be my passion for this."The second round of tryouts will be held on Sunday, followed by interviews and finalists meeting.RELATED: