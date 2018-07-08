SOCIETY

Mother and daughter separated at U.S. Border reunite nearly 2 months later

Almost two months after being separated from her daughter, a Guatemalan immigrant had a tearful reunion with her little girl in Boston.

Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia's family was separated on May 11 and taken to shelters in different states after illegally crossing the U.S. Border into Arizona.

Gonzalez-Garcia said she had a moment in which she thought she would never see her daughter again because of what they (authorities) told her when they took her.

"But I would get on my knees every morning and pray to God, while I was detained, too, and I would pray with all my heart," she said.

Gonzalez-Garcia said she filed an asylum claim and was released on bond on June 19 but still had not seen her daughter in weeks.

The ACLU then helped her file a lawsuit that describes "unmitigated cruelty" and claims that an officer told Gonzalez-Garcia "Happy Mother's Day" after saying her daughter would be taken away and she would never see her again.

Gonzalez-Garcia told CNN her daughter described being hurt by another child and getting sick while in the government's custody.

"I would spend time thinking about how long it would be," she said. "I wanted to go where she was, even if just to see her from a distance."

It was a bittersweet belated birthday gift as her little girl turned eight while in a Texas shelter.

"She's the reason I'm here," Gonzalez-Garcia said. "Looking for a better life for her and myself."

Since being released, Gonzalez-Garcia and her daughter live in Massachusetts, where she says she's built a support system.

Gonzales-Garcia was never charged for illegal entry. It was part of president's Zero Tolerance policy.

Her legal team certainly hopes that this will help them as they continue to secure asylum for both her and her 8-year-old little girl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyimmigrationpoliticsu.s. & worldACLU
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News