SOCIETY

Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school becomes assistant county attorney

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom of 5 and TSU graduate becomes Assistant County Attorney

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The single mom of five who went viral after posting her graduation pictures from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law has been appointed assistant county attorney.

Ieshia Champs first went viral when she posted her graduation photos with her five children.

RELATED: All things are possible: Mom of 5 goes viral with TSU law school graduation photo

Now, Champs will work as assistant county attorney in the Children's Protection Practice Group.

Champs, who has experienced periods of homelessness, was sworn in on Jan. 9.

"Ms. Champs is an inspiration to all who are faced with seemingly insurmountable obstacles in life," County Attorney Vince Ryan said. "We are fortunate that her path has brought her to our Office where she can continue to make a difference in the lives of those impacted by Children's Protectives Services in Harris County."

Champs' story has resonated with people across the country. She has appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News.

"It is truly an honor to work among such amazing attorneys and to be a part of the Harris County Attorney's Office," Champs said.

The Children's Protection Practice Group represents the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in actions involving abused and neglected children in Harris County.

SEE MORE:

Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school passes bar exam

From homeless to law school: Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from Texas Southern
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsviraltexas southern universityHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
Dad and stepdad pose with daughter before father-daughter dance
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
THE 60: Superintendent used own insurance to help student
More Society
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
Woman shot outside business in southwest Houston
Texas City teen dies after being hit by train
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Family kicked off flight when passengers complain about body odor
New cruise line will offer adults-only cruises
JJ Watt picks up 'NFL 101' AFC Defensive Player of the Year
Show More
Lance McCullers Jr. helping save hundreds of pets each week
Two permanent ramp closures coming this weekend
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
Top curling irons on the market
Man rode motorcycle inside home during bizarre SWAT standoff
More News