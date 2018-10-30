Mom of 5 who graduated from TSU law school passes bar exam

The single mom of five who went viral after posting her graduation pictures from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law has passed her bar examination.Ieshia Champs, 33, went viral after taking a graduation photo with her five children.In the picture, Champs wore a cap and gown and held up a sign that said "I did it."Her five children surrounded her, each holding their own slogan - which ranged from "I helped" to "We did it."Champs holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and a law degree from Texas Southern.She posted the message on Facebook Monday afternoon with the caption, "God you did that!"The achievement is one that appears to have been a long time coming for Champs.In 2009, a fire destroyed all she had and she lost her job. The father of two of her children died from cancer when she was seven months pregnant.