EDUCATION

From homeless to law school: Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from Texas Southern

EMBED </>More Videos

Ieshia Champs graduates from TSU's Thurgood Marshall School of Law. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For a single mom of five, Friday's hooding ceremony at Texas Southern University marked the achievement of an ultimate goal and an exclamation point to an incredible journey.

Ieshia Champs is now an official graduate of TSU's Thurgood Marshall School of Law. The photo that started it all featured her in a commencement cap, holding a sign that said "I did it." Her five children surrounded her, each holding their own slogan - which ranged from "I helped" to "We did it."

At only 33 years old, Champs has been through more tragedy than most people experience in a lifetime.

EMBED More News Videos

Ieshia Champs is now an official graduate from Texas Southern's Thurgood Marshall School of Law.



In 2009, a fire destroyed all she had and she lost her job. The father of two of her children died from cancer when she was seven months pregnant.

It was tough, but she looked to God for strength and got back up.

"I am so overjoyed right now," Champs told ABC13. "It feels amazing. I feel blessed. I'm thankful."

Champs went back to school, first receiving her GED, then an associate degree from Houston Community College, a bachelor's degree from University of Houston, and now a law degree.

She did it all with five children, who now range from 5 to 14 years old.



"They really inspired me to keep going," Champs said. "They're the ones who were like 'Mom, you have to keep going.'"

For the next couple of months, Champs will be studying for the bar exam. It's another hurdle, but one she happily plans to take in stride.

She encourages everyone to go after their dreams and says if she can do it, you can too.

RELATED: Mom of 5 goes viral with TSU law school graduation photo
EMBED More News Videos

A single mother of five proves anything is possible.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationtexas southern universitygraduationfeel goodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News