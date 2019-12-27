Society

Mom gets Christmas wish as military son returns home in Santa costume

FRESNO, California -- A sneaky Santa switch made Christmas wishes come true Thursday.

Renee Sanchez's military son, Jason, wanted to surprise her after returning home from his station in Colorado.

With the help of family members, he dressed up as Santa Claus and visited Renee's home. She told Santa all she wanted for Christmas was her son home for the holidays.

"What do you want for Christmas? Tell Santa what you want," one person said.

"I want Jason home," Renee answered.

While posing for a photo, Jason removed his hat and beard to surprise his mother and a few other people in attendance.
