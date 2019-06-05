Society

Millennials admit they're afraid of doorbells in Twitter thread

SAN FRANCISCO -- Should doorbells be a thing of the past? Some millennials say yes -- they find doorbells terrifying.

RELATED: Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home

According to a hilarious Twitter thread, they prefer a simple text saying "here."

This all started when someone brought up the issue in a tweet and people started chiming in, saying doorbells are as outdated as "voice calls."



Others say they hide when someone rings their bell.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal did a story on the topic a few years ago, saying that millennials are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydistractionbuzzworthysocial mediatextingtwittertext messages
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News