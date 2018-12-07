SOCIETY

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's book 'Becoming' is the bestselling book of 2018

Michelle Obama's memoir has become the year's bestselling book, according to the book's publisher.

Michelle Obama's memoir, in which she discusses everything from Donald Trump to miscarriages to falling in love with a future president, has become the year's bestselling book, according to the book's publisher.

The hardcover edition of "Becoming" will have 3.4 million copies in print in the United States and Canada after six printings, topping all other books published in the U.S. in 2018, Penguin Random House announced Friday.

The memoir has sold more than two million copies, in all formats and editions, in the U.S. and Canada since its Nov. 13 release, according to the publishing house.

The former first lady's book is also a bestseller around the world, topping the adult nonfiction rankings in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Holland, Spain, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Greece, Penguin Random House said.

The memoir is an in-depth, personal look at Obama's life before, during and after her family's eight years in the White House.

For more on this story, visit the ABC News website.

