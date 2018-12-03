Mrs. Obama tweeted this: "It's important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush's exemplary life. This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I've been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I'm working to reschedule my trip for next year."
It’s important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush’s exemplary life. This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I’ve been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I’m working to reschedule my trip for next year.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 2, 2018
Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton's tour stop in Sugar Land has also been postponed due to the funeral arrangements this week.
President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station, alongside wife Barbara and daughter Robin.
Bush's funeral will be held Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
The arrival ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Ellington Field, then he will lie in repose at 6:45 p.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
The funeral service at the church will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
I hope readers and ticket holders will understand my decision regarding my desire to attend President Bush’s funeral, and join me in paying tribute to him and his tremendous contributions to our world.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 2, 2018
Obama's memoir "Becoming" has sold two million copies within just 15 days.
FINAL FAREWELL: President Bush to be laid to rest in College Station