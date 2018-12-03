SOCIETY

Michelle Obama delays book tour for President George H.W. Bush's funeral

Michelle Obama reschedules book tour

Former first lady Michelle Obama is putting her world book tour on hold to attend President Bush's funeral this week.

Mrs. Obama tweeted this: "It's important to me to join the Bush family in celebrating President George H.W. Bush's exemplary life. This will unfortunately preclude my visits to Paris and Berlin. I've been deeply touched by the enthusiasm for my memoir, and I'm working to reschedule my trip for next year."


Former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton's tour stop in Sugar Land has also been postponed due to the funeral arrangements this week.

President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station, alongside wife Barbara and daughter Robin.

Bush's funeral will be held Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The arrival ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Ellington Field, then he will lie in repose at 6:45 p.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The funeral service at the church will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.



Obama's memoir "Becoming" has sold two million copies within just 15 days.

FINAL FAREWELL: President Bush to be laid to rest in College Station
