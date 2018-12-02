MICHELLE OBAMA

Michelle Obama surprises NYC teen girls before book tour

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest from the Barclays Center.

By Eyewitness News
In kicking off her book tour, Michelle Obama held a conversation at the Barclays Center with hundreds of ticket holders who spent big bucks for this coveted event. Fans lined up two hours early for the event and the rain couldn't even dampen their mood.

RELATED: Michelle Obama's memoir 'Becoming' the bestselling book of 2018: Publisher

Earlier in the day, about two dozen teenage girls shared a much more intimate round-table lunch with the former first lady. She surprised them Saturday afternoon at Lower Eastside Girls Club in Manhattan.

EMBED More News Videos

About two dozen teenage girls shared an intimate round-table lunch with first lady Michelle Obama after she surprised them at Lower Eastside Girls Club.


The girls, who are in middle and high school, thought they were gathering at the center on 8th Street to hear former White House chef Sam Kass talk about healthy eating.

But as Kass detailed the former first family's nightly dinners, Michelle Obama entered, and the girls screamed, cheered and embraced in excitement.

RELATED: Barack Obama makes surprise stop at Michelle's book tour
EMBED More News Videos

Barack Obama crashes wife Michelle's tour



Obama and Kass then served food to each individual girl before the group sat down for lunch and conversation.

"You can ask everything," Obama told the girls.

Sales for Obama's book "Becoming" have topped 2 million copies since it came out November 13. Due to overwhelming demand, a second show in Brooklyn has been added to Obama's book tour on December 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymichelle obamateenagersu.s. & worldLower East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MICHELLE OBAMA
TIMELINE: Migrant caravans and the border controversy
Obama makes surprise stop at Michelle's book tour
Michelle Obama's memoir sells more than 725,000 on first day
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
More michelle obama
SOCIETY
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
More Society
Top Stories
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
Texans honor President Bush with moment of silence
Bush 41's letter to Clinton: A grace note for the ages
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
Mom accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son
Man turns himself in, saying he killed woman at motel
Man accused of killing ex-wife's new boyfriend
Vintage hip-hop flea market happening Sunday
Show More
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush's final words
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
'Mattress Mack' shares personal memories of President Bush
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
More News