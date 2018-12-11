SOCIETY

Michelle Obama coming to Houston for 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation' book tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Obama says she felt "lost and alone" after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former first lady Michelle Obama's national book tour is making a stop in Houston.

Obama has seen a lot of success since releasing her book "Becoming" that debuted in November.

Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced additions to the 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' on Tuesday, with two stops in Texas.

She is scheduled to take her tour to the Toyota Center on March 2.

SEE ALSO: George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy at father's funeral

EMBED More News Videos

George W. Bush appeared to sneak candy to Michelle Obama at the state funeral for his father, Pres. George HW Bush



Tickets for the new North American 2019 dates will go on sale to the general public beginning December 15 at 10 a.m. at BecomingMichelleObama.com.

A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages with the former first lady will also be available.

"I couldn't be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world," Obama said. "I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we've received from so many communities we weren't able to visit this year. That's why I'm thrilled that we're able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can't wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others."

Sales for her book topped more than 725,000, just days after its release.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama surprises NYC teen girls before book tour

EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest from the Barclays Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymichelle obamabooksreadingpoliticsbarack obamatoyota centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
THE 60: News headlines you need to know
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by uncle during argument
Man falls 20 feet down manhole outside truck stop
1 man killed in rollover crash on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Steph Curry said he doesn't believe humans landed on the moon
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Mother sentenced 28 years for starving 5-year-old son
Show More
Man helps woman having seizure on flight from Houston
Football star killed pregnant cheerleader out of anger: Police
Mom dies after trying to save dog from frozen pond
Teens attacked in mall parking spot dispute
DO YOU KNOW THEM? League City cold case victims unveiled
More News