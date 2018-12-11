HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former first lady Michelle Obama's national book tour is making a stop in Houston.
Obama has seen a lot of success since releasing her book "Becoming" that debuted in November.
Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced additions to the 'Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama' on Tuesday, with two stops in Texas.
She is scheduled to take her tour to the Toyota Center on March 2.
Tickets for the new North American 2019 dates will go on sale to the general public beginning December 15 at 10 a.m. at BecomingMichelleObama.com.
A limited number of VIP meet and greet packages with the former first lady will also be available.
"I couldn't be more excited to visit even more cities across the country and around the world," Obama said. "I've been so humbled by the response to the tour thus far and the overwhelming interest we've received from so many communities we weren't able to visit this year. That's why I'm thrilled that we're able to expand our conversations to these new settings and wider audiences. I can't wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful for me and, I hope, for so many others."
Sales for her book topped more than 725,000, just days after its release.
