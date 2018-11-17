SOCIETY

Michelle Obama's memoir sells more than 725,000 on first day

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Obama says she felt "lost and alone" after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago.

NEW YORK --
First day sales for Michelle Obama's "Becoming" topped 725,000 copies, making it one of the year's biggest debuts.

Crown Publishing told The Associated Press on Friday that the figures include sales and pre-orders for the former first lady's memoir include hardcover, audio and e-books editions for the United States and Canada. "Becoming" was released on Tuesday, the same day Mrs. Obama launched a national book tour . Crown also announced that it had raised the book's print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million. Reviews of the book, which traces Obama's journey from Chicago's South Side to the White House, have been positive, with The Washington Post praising its "impressive balance in telling the truth of her challenges while repeatedly acknowledging her lucky life."

"Becoming" had the biggest opening of any books in 2018 by Crown's parent company, Penguin Random House. But at least one other book this year, from Simon & Schuster, did start higher: Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House" sold around 900,000 copies after one day.

"Becoming" is well exceeding the pace of previous memoirs by first ladies. In 2003, Hillary Clinton's "Living History" had first week sales of around 600,000 copies, at a time when audio sales were tiny and e-book sales nonexistent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebritymichelle obamabooksu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Police officers rappelling down 20-story hotel downtown
Bustling downtown intersection sprouts new look with mural
VIDEO: For first time in his life, colorblind man sees world in color
More Society
Top Stories
DPS trooper shoots and kills Wingstop robbery suspect
Skin clinic's doctor accused in illegal Botox case turns self in
UH's Ed Oliver says clash with coach was 'misunderstanding'
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 70s
JCPenney fighting serious losses to avoid bankruptcy
Couple welcomes miracle 'twins' from different wombs
Show More
Family and friends hold out hope missing mom is alive
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Can you ace the FBI fitness test like an agent?
Bastrop County still recovering from 2011 and 2015 wildfires
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
More News