Memorial Park introduces new trail, restrooms and more parking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There's more to enjoy at Memorial Park now that the first major expansion is complete.
Phase one of the Eastern Glades Project includes a new trail and more restrooms and parking.
Park officials were on hand Wednesday afternoon, handing out prizes to passersby's and answering questions.
The new expansion is part of a master plan that's re-envisioning the entire park.
The next phase will be completed in 2020.
SEE MORE: Kinder Foundation donates $70 million to help improve Houston's Memorial Park