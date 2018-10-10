SOCIETY

Runners and cyclists get new trail, restrooms and more parking at Memorial Park

Memorial Park introduces new trail, restrooms and more parking

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's more to enjoy at Memorial Park now that the first major expansion is complete.

Phase one of the Eastern Glades Project includes a new trail and more restrooms and parking.

Park officials were on hand Wednesday afternoon, handing out prizes to passersby's and answering questions.

The new expansion is part of a master plan that's re-envisioning the entire park.

The next phase will be completed in 2020.

SEE MORE: Kinder Foundation donates $70 million to help improve Houston's Memorial Park

