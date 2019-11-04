HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Houston-area residents are rejoicing after learning the Memorial Park Golf Course is back open.
"This was really a team effort. Everybody really pitched in," said Houston Astros owner Jim Crane. "The city moved quickly, the city council approved it and the mayor jumped on it."
RELATED: Memorial Park Golf Course renovations on track after Imelda
The $18.5 million renovation was funded by the Astros Golf Foundation, which is headed by Crane's wife.
The project was scheduled to take 18 months, but the first phase of the golf course was completed in 10 months. The new additions include a newly designed 18-hole golf course and a two tier driving range.
The remodeled golf course is now the second PGA-certified, municipally owned golf course in the country.
SEE MORE: Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course to boast driving range expansion
"As a city, we are hugely grateful for the generosity of Jim Crane, his wife and the Astros Golf Foundation for all that they've done and continue to do for the funding of this renovation," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.
The new course, which was designed by Tom Doak, includes a storm irrigation system that will capture and retain 80 million gallons of water for irrigation purposes.
The second phase of work is scheduled for December. Officials say they plan to open ahead of the 2020 Houston Open.
There are also plans to implement a scholarship for local youth to come play for free, and plans to build a STEM facility.
Golfers can book tee time at the golf course during the week for $30, and on weekends for $38.
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Astros-backed Memorial Park Golf Course reopens first phase of renovations
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News