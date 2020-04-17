mattress mack

Mattress Mack teams up with Kroger to help seniors after being named to Texas strike force

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's no surprise to see Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale supporting the helpless and underprivileged members of the Houston community.

It's also no surprise to see Mack rise up as a business leader to lean on, as proven through his addition to Gov. Greg Abbott's Texas Strike Force to Reopening.

McIngvale launched a team-up effort with Kroger on Friday to feed thousands of homebound seniors in the city.

Mack and Kroger's plan calls for adding $5 to customers' receipts at checkout for a bag of groceries to be delivered by his volunteers and staff.

"The stories that I have heard from seniors seeking food have been heartbreaking," said McIngvale. "With Kroger's partnership and the generosity of the Houston community, we will be able to make sure that every senior receives food."

For its part, Kroger has delivered over $350,000 of groceries to Gallery Furniture, which have been distributed to those in need.

Mack is also recruiting volunteers who can be available on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to help deliver groceries to seniors. Volunteers can drive up with their trunk open and Gallery Furniture will load it with bags of groceries. Volunteers will receive a list of addresses located within a single zip code to deliver to seniors' doorstep.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncharitycoronavirusmattress mack
MATTRESS MACK
Ninfa's unveils mural of H-Town celebs like Beyonce, JJ Watt
A one-of-a-kind Texan: Things we love about Mattress Mack
Mattress Mack makes another big bet
Mattress Mack bouncing back after neck surgery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
Heat, humidity, and showers today, storms this weekend
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Show More
Here's how Gov. Abbott's 'retail to-go' order will operate
Texas Medical Center reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
NASA announces launch date for 1st manned flight from US since 2011
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
More TOP STORIES News