Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman surprise pregnant mom of 8 with $10K worth of furniture

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale and Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman teamed up Thursday to surprise a deserving Houston family.Bregman and McIngvale showed up to help Olga Londono and her family by giving them $10,000 worth of free furniture from McIngvale's Gallery Furniture.Londono, a pregnant mother of eight, has had quite the journey.One of her children has graduated, another just left to serve in the Navy and another advanced to the 12th grade over the last three months and will be graduating in May at 16 years old.Londono's other children are younger, with one still in day care.But this mom has faced several challenges over the last six months, including her husband's deportation to Honduras. They've only been married for one year.As a result, Londono and her family had to sell personal belongings to survive along with trying to find ways to reconnect with her husband.That's why Thursday's surprise was so meaningful."We're here to deliver you a house full of furniture," Mack told Londono.Londono walked out with Mack and Bregman to show Londono her new furniture while her kids were in school."When my kids come they're going to be so shocked. I wish you could have met them," Londono said. "This means a lot."The surprise was part of Gallery Furniture's 2019 Christmas Giveaways.