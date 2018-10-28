SOCIETY

Matthew McConaughey pays surprise visit to Houston officials for First Responders Day

The Academy Award-winning actor also spent some time with Houston firefighters and 911 dispatchers.

In honor of National First Responders Day, Houston's finest received a surprise visit.

On Sunday, Houston police tweeted out photos of actor Matthew McConaughey bringing lunch to the officers.


The Academy Award-winning actor and Texas native also spent some time with Houston firefighters and 911 dispatchers.


The event was sponsored by Wild Turkey.
