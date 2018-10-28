HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In honor of National First Responders Day, Houston's finest received a surprise visit.
On Sunday, Houston police tweeted out photos of actor Matthew McConaughey bringing lunch to the officers.
Thank you #WildTurkeyGivesBack and @McConaughey for bringing a turkey lunch to our officers for #FirstRespondersDay #relationalpolicing pic.twitter.com/Hzphoga4D5— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2018
The Academy Award-winning actor and Texas native also spent some time with Houston firefighters and 911 dispatchers.
Matthew @McConaughey teamed up with @WildTurkey to give back to Houston’s heroes.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 28, 2018
Honored to welcome him to our city and thank him for spending time and recognizing our @houstonpolice, @HoustonFire, and 911 dispatchers for their service. #WildTurkeyGivesBack #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/LQZ5vk11Jc
The event was sponsored by Wild Turkey.