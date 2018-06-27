SOCIETY

Houston man gets inked with 'Be Someone' tattoo across his head

George San Miguel says he got a tattoo inspired by the I-45 overpass graffiti as a way to remind himself to keep it positive. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 'Be Someone' graffiti that greets drivers coming into Houston on I-45 is something of a landmark.

Now meet the Houston man who got our unofficial slogan tattooed on his head.

"'Be Someone' is represent my city, Houston," George San Miguel says.

The Houston native with the bald head has tattoos featuring the Texans and Rockets logos. His neck is marked with an Astros star.

But George's most noticeable tattoo is the one inspired by the I-45 artwork.

"The 'Be Someone' was to represent my city and for every time I look in the mirror, to be positive today," George said.

Little did George know when he got the tattoo that he would become a part of a larger movement.

The Instagram page "Be Someone" is dedicated to all things Houston, namely the iconic slogan.

It features several other people who have the graffiti inked on their skin.

"I didn't know it was a movement, the way it is right now on the page," George said. "My wife added me to that page on Instagram, and that's how I knew it was really bigger than what I thought it was."

They are just two words, but they mean so much to so many people.

"Something positive, for you to do something, to be positive...to be someone," George said, with a laugh.

Rapper Paul Wall gets tattoo of famed 'Be Someone' graffiti
Paul Wall said the 'Be Someone' message inspires him each time he sees it.

'Be Someone' artist speaks about famous statement
Artist behind "Be Someone" sign speaks about famous statement.

