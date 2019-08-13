Society

Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight

NEW YORK -- A man from New York decided to have a little fun when he realized he had an entire Delta flight to himself.

Vincent Peone said his flight from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled last week -- and that may have been the reason why it was empty.

He chronicled what the pilot referred to as his "private jet" experience in a video that he posted to Twitter on Monday.

The viral video shows that the Delta staff and crew members were able to have a little fun with him and he was even addressed personally during the pre-flight announcements.


Peone told the Washington Post he was tempted to try to sit in every seat in the plane, but later decided he was not that ambitious.

Delta responded on Twitter as said it looked like "an awesome experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreviral videou.s. & worlddeltaflight attendant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Humble teen threatened to blow up plane on Snapchat: police
Woman with one leg wanted in teen's abduction: police
16-year-old Texas boy dies after being attacked by 3 dogs
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Weeks needed for young athletes to re-acclimate to outdoors
'A must have': Nearly a fifth of HFD trucks have broken A/C
The Polar Express is coming to Galveston
Show More
Mail back in neighborhood where dog scared off carrier
Houston to end traffic deaths by 2030, mayor vows
Thieves target gun store in W. Houston for 30th time in 8 years
Worker on stretcher pulled from work site at Pearland school
Santa Fe student creates safe space to honor classmate killed
More TOP STORIES News