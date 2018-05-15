STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Look like royalty on your wedding day for thousands of dollars less

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how you can find a designer wedding dress for less.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can feel like royalty on your wedding day even if you're on a budget.

In fact, one Houston consignment shop lets you make money even after your big day.

Marry Go Round is considered Houston's hidden gem for brides all over for more than a decade.

"Marry Go Round is a consignment boutique. All the dresses we have here we sell off the rack. They retail for $5,000 - $8,000. We're going to have them here for under $1,000" said Kaytlyn Fitzhenry, owner of Marry Go Round.

Depending on your budget, Marry Go Round's gorgeous designer gowns sell for $500 and under.

"These are just absolutely gorgeous. These are all less than three years old so they're all current," said Fitzhenry.

Dresses range in size from 0 to 26, and with over 600 dresses in the store, there's plenty to choose.

Marry Go Round also has a couture section, which will really make you feel like a princess on your special day.

If you're not completely sold on consignment wedding dress shopping just yet, here's another incentive that may change your mind.

"As long as you get it dry cleaned before, you can bring it back and it's a 50/50 split when it sells again," explained Fitzhenry.

Marry Go Round is on West Gray, near Montrose.

It also offers veils and hair pieces at a discount.
