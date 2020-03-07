Society

Long lines at Costco as coronavirus fears continue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Customers were spotted waiting in long lines at the Costco on Richmond near the Galleria Saturday morning.

It's not clear what they were in line for, but speculators assume they were waiting to stock up on sanitizing products and water amid the growing fears of the coronavirus.

Here's video of the long line outside of the Costco:

We're seeing extremely long line at the Costco on Richmond this morning. Many people are trying to stock up on sanitary items and water amid the coronavirus fears.



People were spotted coming out of the Costco on Richmond wearing masks and carrying loads of water.



Finding the necessities inside a grocery store is becoming increasingly difficult as people stock up in wake of the coronavirus.

Bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies are in high demand.
People who are trying to do their routine shopping report having difficulty finding what they need.

"Because Texas has not declared a disaster or an emergency yet, those price gouging laws have not gone into effect yet," Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau said.

It is considered price gouging if fuel, food, lodging, medicine or building supplies are sold at an excessive amount during a declared disaster.
The BBB said they have not received any reports at this point.

Napoliello encourages people not to spend extra on a product out of fear. She said there will likely be another shipment in the coming days.

If you spot price gouging, you are encouraged to report it to the Texas Attorney General's Office.

