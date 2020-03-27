Coronavirus

COVID-19 Texas: Here's a list of Houston-area counties with 'stay-at-home' orders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's how each county in the Houston area is helping fight the spread of COVID-19.

Harris County
On Tuesday, March 24, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a Stay Home - Work Safe Order for all Harris County residents. The order will lasts until April 3.

Judge Hidalgo said that people should stay home except for essential needs.

The City of Houston also issued an order in conjunction with Harris County.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Montgomery County
On Friday, March 27, the county's office of emergency management announced a "Stay at Home Stop the Spread" order for all residents. The order lasts until Sunday, April 12.

People are only allowed to go out for necessary reasons such as work, medical emergencies, doctors visits, grocery shopping or to pick up meals. It also reinforces the already state mandate of limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

All bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed and must only offer delivery, pick-up or drive-thru services.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Fort Bend County
On Tuesday, March 24, Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued a Stay at Home to Save Lives order for all residents until April 3.

Judge George says the order does not prohibit people from performing tasks essential to their health and safety like going to the doctor, going to the grocery store, getting medicine, engaging in outdoor activities, caring for a family member or pet in another household or going to work for an essential business.

All bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed and must only offer delivery, pick-up or drive-thru services.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Galveston County
On Monday, March 23, Galveston County became the first Houston-area county to issue a "stay-at-home" order.

According to County Judge Mark Henry, people are only allowed to go out for necessary reasons such as work, medical emergencies, doctors visits, grocery shopping or to pick up meals. It also reinforces the already state mandate of limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

All bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed and must only offer delivery, pick-up or drive-thru services.

"It's an order that while it carries criminal penalties and a fine of up to $1,000 for violators, the judge admits will not have much enforcement power because the county's law enforcement entities do not have the extra manpower to chase down individual violators," read the order.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Brazoria County
On Thursday, March 26, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a stay-at-home order for at least nine days for residents.

"One of the things I want to stress to our local citizens, you may still go to the grocery store," said Sebesta.

Sebesta encouraged residents to keep their distance, "Still go to the pharmacy to pick up your medicine...we encourage you to do those things, just don't do them in groups."

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Waller County
The county has not issued a stay-at-home order, but Waller County Judge Trey Duhon did sign an order during the Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday that will put restrictions in place to help enforce social distancing.

The penalty for not adhering to the new requirements could result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Chambers County
On Tuesday, March 24, Chamers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia signed an executive Stay Safe order asking all county residents to stay at home. The order lasts through April 3.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

Liberty County
On Tuesday, March 24, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight issued a Stay Safe order for all residents until April 3.

SEE FULL DETAILS AND WORDING OF THE ORDER HERE

This video above is from a previous story.

READ MORE: What we know about the Houston-area coronavirus cases



RELATED: Coronavirus: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonharris countycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Austin health officials confirm 1st COVID-19 related death
476 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes it to Trump
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
One more warm day before a front and storms
476 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Austin health officials confirm 1st COVID-19 related death
Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice'
Houston charities need your help during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Montgomery Co. issues 'Stay Home' order
West Loop and Gulf Fwy each due to close for weekend work
Up to 4 major hurricanes eyed for 2020 Atlantic storm season
Texas Children's Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19
Astros stars treat Houston nurses to lunch on Opening Day
More TOP STORIES News