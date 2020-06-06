Legendary Texas Southern University debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman dies at age 100

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Texas Southern University icon Dr. Thomas F. Freeman. The esteemed debate coach, orator and teacher began his career at TSU in 1949. pic.twitter.com/8XMltESbeE — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) June 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Legendary Texas Southern University debate coach Dr. Thomas Freeman passed away at 100 years old on Saturday.Freeman is known for training thousands of students to compete in speaking contests around the world, beating out competitors like Harvard and the University of Chicago.In more than six decades, Freeman earned thousands of awards of trophies for his service.Freeman taught congresswoman Barbara Jordan, congressman Mickey Leland, county commissioner Rodney Ellis, Grammy Award-winner Yolanda Adams, and even worked with actor Denzel Washington and a group of actors for the movie The Great Debaters.During an interview with Freeman on his 100th birthday, as far as his legacy, he said, "There's nothing I want to leave. What I've done, I've done."