Kroger testing one-way aisles to help enforce social distancing

Kroger locations across the country are testing new techniques to keep shoppers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at the Cincinnati, Ohio- based Kroger Company told Dayton Daily News that it is experimenting with some of its locations by implementing one-way aisles.
Kroger officials called the technique "directional shopping" and say they hope the efforts will help lessen physical proximity among shoppers and further support physical distancing.
Kroger has not said which locations are testing the method at this time.
Dayton Daily News also reported that Kroger saw an increase in sales by 30 percent in the month of March due to panic buying and stockpiling.
Last week, the grocery chain said it will add $2 to its associates' standard pay rate for the hours worked from March 29 through April 18.
All frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will receive the hero bonus.
"It's just one more way to continue to convey our thanks and gratitude to our associates, who have worked tirelessly on the frontlines during this national emergency," the company's chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said.
The hero bonus is in addition to Kroger's one-time appreciation bonus announced a few weeks ago.
