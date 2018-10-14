HALLOWEEN

Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring

Kids' legendary freakout at Spring haunted car wash

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The car wash isn't typically a place you can get scared during the Halloween season.

But a place in Spring is already freaking out little kids, thanks to some masked car wash attendants.

Family members captured on camera their little ones screaming and hiding as a person in a Michael Myers masked crept upon each vehicle waiting at the car wash.

"I wanna go home! I wanna go home!" one of the kids cried out.

It turns out the the haunted car wash is a promotion at GFY Express Car Wash. According to its website, patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers during the weekends in October and from Oct. 26-30. Customers just have to pay for a wash, which ranges from $6 to $20 each.

You can find out more about the haunted car wash on GFY Express' website.
