Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --The car wash isn't typically a place you can get scared during the Halloween season.
But a place in Spring is already freaking out little kids, thanks to some masked car wash attendants.
Family members captured on camera their little ones screaming and hiding as a person in a Michael Myers masked crept upon each vehicle waiting at the car wash.
"I wanna go home! I wanna go home!" one of the kids cried out.
It turns out the the haunted car wash is a promotion at GFY Express Car Wash. According to its website, patrons can get the scary once-over from costumed workers during the weekends in October and from Oct. 26-30. Customers just have to pay for a wash, which ranges from $6 to $20 each.
You can find out more about the haunted car wash on GFY Express' website.