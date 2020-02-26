JJ Watt praises baby Texans fan for one-of-a-kind corrective helmet

Mateo looking good and ready to take on the world! 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/BMn8IdsKzs — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father received a sweet surprise after he tweeted a photo of his infant son in a customized J.J. Watt corrective helmet.Matthew Morales, a Houston Texans super fan, posted a series of photos of his 4-month-old son Mateo in his helmet. Baby Mateo has Plagiocephaly, which causes a baby's head to have a flattened appearance.The helmet features the Texans logo along with a photo of Watt.Watt saw the photos and replied to Mateo's dad saying, "Mateo looking good and ready to take on the world!"