JJ Watt praises baby Texans fan for one-of-a-kind corrective helmet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father received a sweet surprise after he tweeted a photo of his infant son in a customized J.J. Watt corrective helmet.

Matthew Morales, a Houston Texans super fan, posted a series of photos of his 4-month-old son Mateo in his helmet. Baby Mateo has Plagiocephaly, which causes a baby's head to have a flattened appearance.

The helmet features the Texans logo along with a photo of Watt.



Watt saw the photos and replied to Mateo's dad saying, "Mateo looking good and ready to take on the world!"

Watt says he was brought to tears after seeing a video of a fan cry when he received tickets to his Charity Classic for Christmas.

