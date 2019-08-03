Astros outfielder and girlfriend show off new Golden Retrievers named Tex and Cal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seriously, does it get much cuter than this?Jake Marisnick and his girlfriend Brittany Perry recently got some new Golden Retrievers, and they've been showing their lives on Instagram.The adorable puppies are named Tex and Cal. Tex seems to be a popular dog name in Houston as JJ Watt also has a dog named Tex.Everyone welcome the newest pet-lebrities to Houston!RELATED: