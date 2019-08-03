Society

Astros outfielder and girlfriend show off new Golden Retrievers named Tex and Cal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seriously, does it get much cuter than this?

Jake Marisnick and his girlfriend Brittany Perry recently got some new Golden Retrievers, and they've been showing their lives on Instagram.

The adorable puppies are named Tex and Cal. Tex seems to be a popular dog name in Houston as JJ Watt also has a dog named Tex.

Everyone welcome the newest pet-lebrities to Houston!

RELATED:

MUST LOVE DOGS: Houston athletes and man's best friend

Carlos Correa and fiancee Daniella Rodriguez teams up new pup Rocket with famed canine Groot

You can now follow Carlos Correa's dog on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustondogshouston astros
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SWAT officers close in on suspect barricaded in New Caney home
Murder suspect leads police to find body in manhole
Worker says ExxonMobil clinic dismissed injury as 'sun burns'
Deputy who allegedly killed wife not allowed to attend funeral
Six bouncers charged in death of patron at SW Houston strip club
Athens ISD to being 4-day school week pilot program
Manatee spotted in Galveston Bay north of Texas City Dike
Show More
It's back! Galveston's clear blue water is weekend-ready
Police looking for woman who used knife to carjack teen
Giant crates to disrupt traffic and power across Houston
Woman loses hair after using conditioner believed to have been tampered with
Notable members of the Kennedy family tree
More TOP STORIES News