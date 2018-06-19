HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Carlos Correa's family got a little bigger.
The Houston Astros shortstop and his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez are the proud parents of a new puppy, Rocket. The canine joins brother Groot.
The couple have not addressed the new dog's breed. Groot, who has his own Instagram account, is billed as "the cutest Pomsky you'll ever see."
Groot's exploits on social media include chewing up prized baseballs and floating on unicorns in the swimming pool. So, Rocket has a lot to live up to.
So far, the Correas have not yet created an Instagram account for Rocket.
