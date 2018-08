EMBED >More News Videos If you love keeping up with CarlosCorrea, then you need to follow this Instagram and its paws-itvely adorable.

Carlos Correa's family got a little bigger.The Houston Astros shortstop and his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez are the proud parents of a new puppy, Rocket. The canine joins brother Groot.The couple have not addressed the new dog's breed. Groot, who has his own Instagram account , is billed as "the cutest Pomsky you'll ever see."Groot's exploits on social media include chewing up prized baseballs and floating on unicorns in the swimming pool. So, Rocket has a lot to live up to.So far, the Correas have not yet created an Instagram account for Rocket.