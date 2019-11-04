Infamous Houston couple enjoys honeymoon in UK alongside Texans

Jon Blaze and Thao Nguyen met each other on Valentine's Day in 2016.
Blaze said that he has been thinking about proposing to Nguyen for more than a year, but he wanted to make sure it was unique and special. He decided on an idea that involved something they both love doing - cycling. They even have an Instagram account called Cycling Couple that documents their love for the hobby.
Blaze said when he was planning a route on the app Strava for one of the social rides, he mapped out a few throughout Houston that could help him spell out the words "marry me."
The pair are such huge Texans fans, they decided to get married before the Texans played the Jaguars in London so that they could spend their honeymoon in the same country as their home team.
Thao said the UK Consulate heard about their story and offered them tickets to the game, but they turned them down to hang out with their friends.
VIDEO: Watch the moment Blaze proposed to his girlfriend