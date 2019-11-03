Sports

Texans beat Jaguars in first-ever game at Wembley Stadium

LONDON, England (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are taking over across the pond.

The team arrived in London Friday morning ahead of their match-up Sunday versus division rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

It was the first time in franchise history the Texans played in London.



The Texans dominated the Jaguars, winning 26-3.

Dedicated Texans fans traveled abroad to cheer on the team.



The devoted fans took over a pub for a Traveling Texans group pep rally Friday evening.

One die-hard British fan has been following the team since 2011. Every year, he makes the journey to the U.S. to see the Texans.

This year, he's going to at least six Texans game, including Sunday's London game.

READ MORE: Houston Texans fan from the UK and other die-hard supporters

Defensive Back Justin Reid tweeted Saturday that he has dreamed of playing at Wembley Stadium since he was a child.



The team even took time on their trip to visit with children and run drills as part of NFL's Play 60.



