Texans beat Jaguars in first-ever game at Wembley Stadium

The team arrived in London Friday morning ahead of their match-up Sunday versus division rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
It was the first time in franchise history the Texans played in London.
Football time in London. Wembley Stadium. Beautiful. #Texans #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/zYv1BJp3Qj— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) November 3, 2019
The Texans dominated the Jaguars, winning 26-3.
Dedicated Texans fans traveled abroad to cheer on the team.
The photo form today 📸🤸🏾♂️🇬🇧👍🏿🏈 The @TravelingTexans got together to take 🇬🇧📸this 🇬🇧📸Picture in London @abc13houston @abc13sports https://t.co/QSKC5S01Tk #abc13 pic.twitter.com/H0mFpZOLiA— Willie Dixon (@13PhotogWillie) November 2, 2019
The devoted fans took over a pub for a Traveling Texans group pep rally Friday evening.
One die-hard British fan has been following the team since 2011. Every year, he makes the journey to the U.S. to see the Texans.
This year, he's going to at least six Texans game, including Sunday's London game.
Defensive Back Justin Reid tweeted Saturday that he has dreamed of playing at Wembley Stadium since he was a child.
Dreamed of playing in Wembley stadium when I was a young kid. I was playing fútbol ⚽️ at the time so not exactly the same way I pictured it but hey... dreams still do come true. 🙏🏾😁 pic.twitter.com/34A9yZzSpN— Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) November 2, 2019
The team even took time on their trip to visit with children and run drills as part of NFL's Play 60.
Thanks for coming out to PLAY 60 with us today! pic.twitter.com/zpW2hUOSJC— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 2, 2019
Thankful for this opportunity, but as you can see we STAY LIT 😁🔥#LondonGang 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iNV4nLgfve— Buddy Howell 😃🤘🏿 (@GregoryCG8) November 2, 2019