SOCIETY

Sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' at Rodeo Houston 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Entries are now open for Mutton Bustin at the Livestock Show and Rodeo. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo isn't all about big dudes riding bulls. Some of RodeoHouston's most fierce competitors are 5- and 6-year-old kids who wow the crowds night after night in one of the rodeo's most beloved events: "Mutton Bustin'."

Now is your child's chance to join the fun.

Entries for Mutton Bustin' at the 2019 Livestock Show and Rodeo open on Nov. 1.
All participants must be either 5 or 6 years old and must not exceed 55 pounds. You can view the full application here.

If your child is not chosen, there's still a chance to ride sheep at the Rodeo. You can sign up in the Mutton Bustin' arena in The Junction, but participation is on a first come, first serve basis and costs $15. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rides happening each hour.

The 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is Feb. 25 and ends on March 17.

If you plan to sign your child up for Mutton Bustin' and need a strategy to win...check out these kids:

WATCH: Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR
EMBED More News Videos

Little cowgirl proves toughness in Mutton Bustin' at HLSR

WATCH:Mutton-bustin' cowboy comes right out of his boots
EMBED More News Videos

This little wrangler came right out of his boots last night!

WATCH: Boy trains on dad's four wheeler for mutton bustin'
EMBED More News Videos

Colton Teague got the crowd cheering while mutton bustin' at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

WATCH: This girl's a natural at Mutton Bustin'
EMBED More News Videos

Eleni Rattler had no problem riding her sheep across the stadium at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mom knocks it out of the park with DIY porcupine Halloween costume
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
Creative parents turn toy cars into 'post-apocalypse mobiles'
Check out this 'Back to the Future'-inspired kids' Halloween costume
More Society
Top Stories
COLDER WEATHER: Our first real fall front moves through
Front seems to swallow downtown Houston
Drive with caution as fall front arrives
Restaurant brilliantly explains sudden coldness in Texas
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Quick facts of Astros rising star Alex Bregman
Show More
Suspect charged in attempted kidnapping of teen outside library
BIZARRE SCENE: Man crashes into news van and steals cop car
Simone Biles fires back at Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet
James Harden & Jose Altuve grand marshals in Thanksgiving Parade
Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston
More News