Here's how JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Appearing in a video message on "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Watt said he is feeling grateful and inspired by the unity.
"I think one of the most beautiful things about the country is when people come together during difficult times and help each other out," he said.
"I just want to say thank you to everybody who has donated, and thank you to all the workers keeping the shelves stocked and making sure people have food to eat," Watt continued. "Most importantly, I want to say thank you to our doctors, our nurses, everybody on the frontlines who is fighting the disease and helping those who are affected by the disease."
In March, Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank.
Their donation helped provide more than one million meals for those in need.
The Houston Food Bank is in urgent need during this COVID-19 crisis. The food bank says it is in need of monetary donations, food safety supplies and more volunteers.
If you would like to help, text ABC13 to 41444, and you can choose how much you'd like to give. For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.
Watt joins celebrities around the country who are helping others.
In Nashville, country star Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams said they have been able to feed hundreds of families and homebound seniors.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara also gave back to their city.
"We are gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference," the couple said.
The rock band Fall Out Boy remembered their roots and donated $100,000.
"Chicago is a very special place to our band, so we decided to make a donation," bassist and singer Pete Wentz said.
While you can give hope and love every day, "Good Morning America" specifically teamed up with Feeding America on Thursday for what they are calling a Day of Hope.
The goal is to shed light on food insecurity and share resources with viewers.
