Coronavirus

Houston Food Bank in urgent need of donations

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank is in urgent need of help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Houston's food bank is the largest in the country and says the need for meals is even greater now than it was after Hurricane Harvey.

But in order to serve those meals, Houston Food Bank says it is in need of monetary donations, food safety supplies and more volunteers.

RELATED: Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to pack quarantine food kits

ABC13 is teaming up with Houston Food Bank to help raise funds during this critical time.

"Normally after a hurricane, we would receive donations from all over the country," said Brian Greene, president and CEO of Houston Food Bank. "That's not what we're going to see because they have their own problems to deal with. We're seeing longer lines at distribution sites than we saw after Harvey. There actually seems to be more economic impact, more households that are impacted because of the closures."

We've made it easy for you to help. If you would like to make a donation to Houston Food Bank, text ABC13 to 41444, and you can choose how much you'd like to give.

For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at senior home
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
A&C Plastics in Houston gives back in hard times
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Hackers use racial slurs in university Zoom class
Storm chances rise this evening
Tips on how to actually stop touching your face
Over 19,000 hospital beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Texas
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Federal government will pay for COVID-19 treatment for uninsured: HHS
Show More
Galveston Co. counts 83 COVID-19 cases at senior home
Harris Co. halts inmate releases after 1st offenders leave jail
Violent offenders released with bonds as low as $1
Texans urged to call at specific times to file for unemployment
Astros Foundation to hold PPE drive at Minute Maid park
More TOP STORIES News