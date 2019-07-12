Society

HPD chief says there's great fear among Houston's immigrant community ahead of ICE raids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police Chief Art Acevedo appeared on CNN ahead of the ICE raids expected to start Sunday in 10 cities, including Houston.

RELATED: Postponed ICE raids set to start Sunday, report says

Chief Art Acevedo told CNN that there was a fear among the immigrant community, and that agencies should be focusing on real crimes instead.

"I've had kids come up to me at forums with tears in their eyes," said Acevedo. "They're afraid to go to school. They're afraid to come home and find that their parents have been deported."

ICE raids 'last thing' Houston needs, HPD chief says

He says that the Houston Police Department works with ICE to go after the real criminals.

"We do work with ICE as it relates to homeland security investigations and going after real hardcore criminals," Acevedo says. "There's a lot of them out there and we're just hopeful that we don't create greater problems for society by separating families. Families belong together. They certainly don't belong apart."

Acevedo says despite the ICE raids, he does not want to deter undocumented immigrants from reporting crimes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston police departmentu.s. & worldiceimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News