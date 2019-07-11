Postponed ICE raids set to start Sunday, report says

The New York Times is reporting that the raids, which had been delayed last month, are once again scheduled.
Last month, the administration was planning a nationwide sweep to deport people living in the United States illegally, including families.
But then President Donald Trump said he would delay the raids to give lawmakers time to work out their own immigration proposals.
Democratic lawmakers had heavily criticized the planned operation as cruel, while mayors of many cities said they would decline to cooperate with ICE. Immigrant advocates began campaigns to advise people of their rights when ICE agents show up at their doors.
Last month, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo weighed in on the ICE raids, saying it is the last thing we need.