ICE raids 'last thing' Houston needs, HPD chief says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is weighing in on ICE raids set to take place across the nation this weekend.The operation by ICE comes after the agency sent about 2,000 letters to families who had court-ordered deportations.Houston is one of 10 cities where ICE agents may come knocking on Sunday.It's a move the chief says is the last thing we need.ICE's acting director says the operation is not about fear but rather the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the system.He says the goal is to deter more people from coming illegally to the U.S.