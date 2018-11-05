SOCIETY

Have you voted? Houston restaurants want to reward you if you did

EMBED </>More Videos

If you voted early, here is a list of restaurants where you can get a reward for doing so.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Midterm elections are near the end and a few Houston restaurants are encouraging voters to go out to the polls in the best way that they can - offering cheap/free food.

Some Houston restaurants are offering discounts for those who present their "I Voted" sticker.
  • Daiqritas Express: You get $1 off any size Daiquiri when you show your "I Voted" sticker.
  • Karma Kolache: You'll get 10 percent off your total purchase if you bring in your "I Voted" sticker.
  • Houston's Watch Co.: If you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get half off your first drink.
  • Houston Flying Saucer: Wear your "I Voted" sticker and receive 10 percent off your meal. (Does not include alcoholic beverages)
  • Pearl Restaurant and Bar: By wearing your "I Voted" sticker, you'll receive a free item from their Bar Bites with the purchase of a drink.
  • Sud Italia: Early voters get a free glass of wine when they show their "I Voted" sticker.
  • UB Preserv: When you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get a Bavik Pilsner, shot of Wild Turkey and boudin Siu Mai for only $15.


Also, a non-profit organization is delivering pizza to those waiting in long voting lines. Simply report a long voting line wait here, and you can have pizza delivered to you without losing your spot in line.

RELATED: Early voting location guide for 2018 elections
EMBED More News Videos

Here is what you need to know if you're voting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrestaurantrewardvotingvote 2018midterm electionsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
More Society
Top Stories
Texas newlyweds die in helicopter crash after tying knot
Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in Katy: Sheriff
Your voice. Your vote: Your guide to Election Day
Cruz and O'Rourke's final stretch before election night
Red light runner blamed for deadly crash in west Harris Co.
Texans survive in Denver, 19-17, for 6th straight win
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Show More
Migrant caravan moves through Mexico
EVERYONE WINS: JJ Watt signs memorabilia for fans in uniform
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Man stabs ex-girlfriend, other man to death in Tomball: HCSO
Digital Deal of the Day
More News