Daiqritas Express: You get $1 off any size Daiquiri when you show your "I Voted" sticker.

Karma Kolache: You'll get 10 percent off your total purchase if you bring in your "I Voted" sticker.

Houston's Watch Co.: If you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get half off your first drink.

Houston Flying Saucer: Wear your "I Voted" sticker and receive 10 percent off your meal. (Does not include alcoholic beverages)

Pearl Restaurant and Bar: By wearing your "I Voted" sticker, you'll receive a free item from their Bar Bites with the purchase of a drink.

Sud Italia: Early voters get a free glass of wine when they show their "I Voted" sticker.

UB Preserv: When you wear your "I Voted" sticker, you get a Bavik Pilsner, shot of Wild Turkey and boudin Siu Mai for only $15.

Midterm elections are near the end and a few Houston restaurants are encouraging voters to go out to the polls in the best way that they can - offering cheap/free food.Some Houston restaurants are offering discounts for those who present their "I Voted" sticker.Also, a non-profit organization is delivering pizza to those waiting in long voting lines. Simply report a long voting line wait here , and you can have pizza delivered to you without losing your spot in line.